Chhattisgarh Warriors Triumph in Epic Last-Over Battle

The Legend 90 League opened with high drama as Chhattisgarh Warriors clinched a last-over victory against Delhi Royals at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Cricket Stadium. The home team chased a target of 173, completing the task with just two balls to spare.

In Suresh Raina's absence, Gurkeerat Singh Mann captained the Warriors, opting to field first. Delhi Royals faced a rocky start, losing Sharad Lumba on the first ball, bowled by Abhimanyu Mithun. Skipper Shikhar Dhawan also failed to last long against Siddharth Kaul's attack. However, the talented Sri Lankan pair, Danushka Gunathilaka and Angelo Perera, stabilized the innings with a rapid 61-run partnership.

Chasing Delhi's 172/7, Chhattisgarh stumbled initially but surged forward through a 106-run stand between Gurkeerat Singh Mann and Pawan Negi. Despite late wickets unsettling the Warriors, Abhimanyu Mithun seized control in the last over, hitting decisive boundaries to lead his team to victory, delighting the home supporters.

