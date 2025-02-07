Left Menu

LeBron's Timeless Triumph: A Record-Breaking Night

LeBron James became the oldest NBA player to score 40 points in a game, surpassing Michael Jordan. At age 40, James scored 42 points in the Lakers' win over the Warriors. He also grabbed 17 rebounds and made 8 assists. James awaits teaming up with Luka Doncic.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 07-02-2025 13:15 IST | Created: 07-02-2025 13:15 IST
LeBron's Timeless Triumph: A Record-Breaking Night
LeBron James
  • Country:
  • United States

LeBron James made history Thursday night by becoming the oldest NBA player to score 40 points in a game, achieving this feat in the Los Angeles Lakers' 120-112 victory over the Golden State Warriors.

In an outstanding performance, James surpassed his idol Michael Jordan's record, which the Chicago Bulls legend set during his time with the Washington Wizards. The Lakers star tallied a season-high 42 points, 17 rebounds, and 8 assists, leading his team to a triumphant win.

James continues to demonstrate exceptional athleticism and skill, eagerly anticipating his new partnership with Luka Doncic, whom he described as a "generational talent." Doncic, who recently joined the Lakers, is set to make his debut against Utah. Despite James' impressive outing, he fell just short of a triple-double against the Warriors, missing the mark for the second consecutive game.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
FAA's Strategic Response to Reagan National Safety Concerns

FAA's Strategic Response to Reagan National Safety Concerns

 Global
2
Watershed Yatra: Pioneering Sustainable Resource Management in Nagaland

Watershed Yatra: Pioneering Sustainable Resource Management in Nagaland

 India
3
Inside DOGE: Musk's Agents Access U.S. Government Records

Inside DOGE: Musk's Agents Access U.S. Government Records

 Global
4
ITC Expands Horizons with Prasuma and Meatigo Acquisition

ITC Expands Horizons with Prasuma and Meatigo Acquisition

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Malaysia’s Inequality Challenge: Pathways to Inclusive and Equitable Growth

Is Social Mobility a Key to Prosperity? Analyzing Global Economic Trends

Rebuilding Futures: The Educational Struggles of Ukrainian Refugees in Italy

AI and Labor: Who’s Most at Risk in High, Middle, and Low-Income Countries?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025