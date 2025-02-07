Left Menu

Liverpool's Quest for a Quadruple: Can Van Dijk Keep the Focus?

Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk emphasizes staying focused as Liverpool aims to win a quadruple this season, already securing a League Cup final spot. With a Premier League lead and advancement in Champions League and FA Cup, Liverpool is determined to avoid past pitfalls under Klopp.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-02-2025 14:09 IST | Created: 07-02-2025 13:35 IST
Liverpoll logo Image Credit: ANI

Liverpool is determined not to be swept up in the loftiness of expectations despite advancing in several competitions. Captain Virgil van Dijk stressed the importance of focusing on one game at a time following their 4-0 win over Tottenham, setting the stage for a League Cup final against Newcastle.

Leading the Premier League with 56 points, Liverpool also progresses in the Champions League and FA Cup, eager to avoid a repeat of last season's collapse under Klopp. They aim to maintain their focus, with Van Dijk urging his teammates to concentrate on their performance above all.

Despite past letdowns, including losses to Real Madrid and Manchester City thwarting their 2021-22 ambitions, Liverpool remains ambitious this season. They are set to face Everton next, highlighting their relentless schedule and determination for silverware across competitions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

