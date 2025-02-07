Liverpool's Quest for a Quadruple: Can Van Dijk Keep the Focus?

Liverpool is determined not to be swept up in the loftiness of expectations despite advancing in several competitions. Captain Virgil van Dijk stressed the importance of focusing on one game at a time following their 4-0 win over Tottenham, setting the stage for a League Cup final against Newcastle.

Leading the Premier League with 56 points, Liverpool also progresses in the Champions League and FA Cup, eager to avoid a repeat of last season's collapse under Klopp. They aim to maintain their focus, with Van Dijk urging his teammates to concentrate on their performance above all.

Despite past letdowns, including losses to Real Madrid and Manchester City thwarting their 2021-22 ambitions, Liverpool remains ambitious this season. They are set to face Everton next, highlighting their relentless schedule and determination for silverware across competitions.

(With inputs from agencies.)