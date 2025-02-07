Teen Hockey Sensation Sonam Shines in Women's League

Nineteen-year-old Sonam from Haryana has become a breakout star in the Women's Hockey India League 2024-25, dazzling fans with her exceptional talent. Her crucial goals played a key role in JSW Soorma Hockey Club's journey to the finals in their inaugural season. Sonam completed the tournament as the second-highest scorer and led the Indian charts.

Reflecting on her remarkable season, Sonam revealed her initial doubt about even participating in any matches due to her young age and the presence of more seasoned players. However, scoring in her first game against Delhi SG Pipers solidified her place in the team. Her consistent performances made her a formidable opponent for rival teams.

When probed about her success, Sonam attributed it to the attacking style of play her team employed, which emphasized the striker's significance. Her efforts in scoring goals were pivotal to the team's success, earning her the Upcoming Player of the Tournament honor. Sonam expressed pride in the accolade, drawing motivation to excel further and represent India on a larger stage.

On her inspirations, Sonam acknowledged Rani Rampal Singh as her idol. With guidance and support from Rampal during her Hero HIL stint, she improved her game significantly. Although the Soorma Club narrowly missed out on the title, Sonam's heartfelt commitment was evident when she was seen shedding tears on the sidelines post-final.

Her impressive performances have now led to her selection in the national reserves for the FIH Women's Pro League matches in Bhubaneswar. Elated by her India call-up, Sonam is eager to learn from seasoned players and give her best for the national team. Her family shares her joy and is proud of her accomplishments.

