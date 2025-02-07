Pandya's Magic Over in Barbados: India Lifts T20 World Cup After 17 Years

In a thrilling 2024 T20 World Cup final against South Africa, Hardik Pandya's remarkable performance played a pivotal role in ending India's 17-year-long wait for the coveted trophy. Pandya devised a strategy to bowl wide and slow against Heinrich Klaasen, a formidable opponent who was single-handedly steering the match in South Africa's favor.

The final showdown saw both India and South Africa enter undefeated. India's innings, led by Virat Kohli, set a target of 176/7. However, Klaasen's power hitting shifted the momentum to South Africa, needing only 26 runs in 24 balls. Pandya's breakthrough came in the 16th over with a clever delivery that caught Klaasen off-guard, shifting the direction of the match.

The climax of the match unfolded with Pandya defending 16 runs in the final over against the renowned finisher David Miller. Utilizing the wind to his advantage, Pandya opted for a wide yorker, resulting in an unforgettable catch by Suryakumar Yadav, clinching the victory for India. For Pandya, it was a moment of immense relief and fulfillment after months of pressure, marking a dream come true.

