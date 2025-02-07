Left Menu

Pandya's Magic Over in Barbados: India Lifts T20 World Cup After 17 Years

Hardik Pandya recalls his decisive performance against South Africa in the 2024 T20 World Cup final that ended India's 17-year trophy drought. His strategic bowling set the tone for victory, ultimately securing India's triumph over a challenging opponent, Heinrich Klaasen, and finishing off with style against David Miller.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-02-2025 14:49 IST | Created: 07-02-2025 14:49 IST
Pandya's Magic Over in Barbados: India Lifts T20 World Cup After 17 Years
Hardik Pandya (Photo: ICC) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a thrilling 2024 T20 World Cup final against South Africa, Hardik Pandya's remarkable performance played a pivotal role in ending India's 17-year-long wait for the coveted trophy. Pandya devised a strategy to bowl wide and slow against Heinrich Klaasen, a formidable opponent who was single-handedly steering the match in South Africa's favor.

The final showdown saw both India and South Africa enter undefeated. India's innings, led by Virat Kohli, set a target of 176/7. However, Klaasen's power hitting shifted the momentum to South Africa, needing only 26 runs in 24 balls. Pandya's breakthrough came in the 16th over with a clever delivery that caught Klaasen off-guard, shifting the direction of the match.

The climax of the match unfolded with Pandya defending 16 runs in the final over against the renowned finisher David Miller. Utilizing the wind to his advantage, Pandya opted for a wide yorker, resulting in an unforgettable catch by Suryakumar Yadav, clinching the victory for India. For Pandya, it was a moment of immense relief and fulfillment after months of pressure, marking a dream come true.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Watershed Yatra: Pioneering Sustainable Resource Management in Nagaland

Watershed Yatra: Pioneering Sustainable Resource Management in Nagaland

 India
2
Inside DOGE: Musk's Agents Access U.S. Government Records

Inside DOGE: Musk's Agents Access U.S. Government Records

 Global
3
ITC Expands Horizons with Prasuma and Meatigo Acquisition

ITC Expands Horizons with Prasuma and Meatigo Acquisition

 India
4
Devastation in Sumy: Guided Bomb Attack in Ukraine

Devastation in Sumy: Guided Bomb Attack in Ukraine

 Ukraine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Malaysia’s Inequality Challenge: Pathways to Inclusive and Equitable Growth

Is Social Mobility a Key to Prosperity? Analyzing Global Economic Trends

Rebuilding Futures: The Educational Struggles of Ukrainian Refugees in Italy

AI and Labor: Who’s Most at Risk in High, Middle, and Low-Income Countries?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025