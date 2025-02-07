Pandya's Magic Over in Barbados: India Lifts T20 World Cup After 17 Years
Hardik Pandya recalls his decisive performance against South Africa in the 2024 T20 World Cup final that ended India's 17-year trophy drought. His strategic bowling set the tone for victory, ultimately securing India's triumph over a challenging opponent, Heinrich Klaasen, and finishing off with style against David Miller.
- Country:
- India
In a thrilling 2024 T20 World Cup final against South Africa, Hardik Pandya's remarkable performance played a pivotal role in ending India's 17-year-long wait for the coveted trophy. Pandya devised a strategy to bowl wide and slow against Heinrich Klaasen, a formidable opponent who was single-handedly steering the match in South Africa's favor.
The final showdown saw both India and South Africa enter undefeated. India's innings, led by Virat Kohli, set a target of 176/7. However, Klaasen's power hitting shifted the momentum to South Africa, needing only 26 runs in 24 balls. Pandya's breakthrough came in the 16th over with a clever delivery that caught Klaasen off-guard, shifting the direction of the match.
The climax of the match unfolded with Pandya defending 16 runs in the final over against the renowned finisher David Miller. Utilizing the wind to his advantage, Pandya opted for a wide yorker, resulting in an unforgettable catch by Suryakumar Yadav, clinching the victory for India. For Pandya, it was a moment of immense relief and fulfillment after months of pressure, marking a dream come true.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Virat Kohli Gears Up for Ranji Return with Sanjay Bangar
Virat Kohli Returns to Ranji Trophy After a Decade: A Boost for Domestic Cricket
Virat Kohli's Fierce Drive: From Domestic Cricket to Fierce Rivalry
Virat Kohli's Return: Igniting Delhi's Ranji Hopes
Virat Kohli's Brief Ranji Return: Drama and Disappointment