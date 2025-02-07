Jaiswal's Stunning Debut Catch Sparks India's Comeback Against England

In a noteworthy debut for India, Yashasvi Jaiswal made headlines with a stunning catch that reinvigorated India's momentum against England in the series opener. Axar Patel and fielding coach T Dilip showered praise on the young athlete for his timely intervention, which came as England maintained a comfortable 75/1 during the powerplay.

Harshit Rana provided the much-needed breakthrough by inducing a mistimed shot from Ben Duckett. Jaiswal, with unyielding focus, sprinted to catch the ball, thus reducing England to a precarious 77/3. Duckett's dismissal opened the floodgates, allowing India to regain control as Harshit also dismissed Harry Brook in the same over.

While Jaiswal's fielding prowess narrated a story of determination, his batting performance was brief, with a score of 15 off 22 balls. However, India's batting order rallied, thanks to significant contributions from Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, and an impressive display by Axar Patel, ensuring victory with over 11 overs left.

(With inputs from agencies.)