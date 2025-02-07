Left Menu

Jaiswal's Stunning Debut Catch Sparks India's Comeback Against England

Yashasvi Jaiswal's brilliant fielding on his ODI debut played a crucial role in India's comeback against England. Despite starting strong, England's batting faltered after Jaiswal's stunning catch. While Jaiswal struggled with the bat, India completed the chase, backed by significant performances from Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, and Axar Patel.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-02-2025 14:56 IST | Created: 07-02-2025 14:56 IST
Jaiswal's Stunning Debut Catch Sparks India's Comeback Against England
Axar Patel and Yashasvi Jaiswal (Photo: BCCI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a noteworthy debut for India, Yashasvi Jaiswal made headlines with a stunning catch that reinvigorated India's momentum against England in the series opener. Axar Patel and fielding coach T Dilip showered praise on the young athlete for his timely intervention, which came as England maintained a comfortable 75/1 during the powerplay.

Harshit Rana provided the much-needed breakthrough by inducing a mistimed shot from Ben Duckett. Jaiswal, with unyielding focus, sprinted to catch the ball, thus reducing England to a precarious 77/3. Duckett's dismissal opened the floodgates, allowing India to regain control as Harshit also dismissed Harry Brook in the same over.

While Jaiswal's fielding prowess narrated a story of determination, his batting performance was brief, with a score of 15 off 22 balls. However, India's batting order rallied, thanks to significant contributions from Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, and an impressive display by Axar Patel, ensuring victory with over 11 overs left.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Inside DOGE: Musk's Agents Access U.S. Government Records

Inside DOGE: Musk's Agents Access U.S. Government Records

 Global
2
ITC Expands Horizons with Prasuma and Meatigo Acquisition

ITC Expands Horizons with Prasuma and Meatigo Acquisition

 India
3
Devastation in Sumy: Guided Bomb Attack in Ukraine

Devastation in Sumy: Guided Bomb Attack in Ukraine

 Ukraine
4
Boehringer Ingelheim India and EMRI Green Health Enhance Stroke Care Nationwide

Boehringer Ingelheim India and EMRI Green Health Enhance Stroke Care Nationw...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Malaysia’s Inequality Challenge: Pathways to Inclusive and Equitable Growth

Is Social Mobility a Key to Prosperity? Analyzing Global Economic Trends

Rebuilding Futures: The Educational Struggles of Ukrainian Refugees in Italy

AI and Labor: Who’s Most at Risk in High, Middle, and Low-Income Countries?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025