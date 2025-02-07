Amorim's Tactical Shift: Rashford's Move to Aston Villa

Manchester United's decision to loan Marcus Rashford to Aston Villa stemmed from tactical disagreements between him and manager Ruben Amorim. Rashford, who hasn't played since mid-December, joined Villa before the winter transfer window closed.

Amorim expressed he struggled to align Rashford with his vision of football, a situation not uncommon in the sport. The manager wishes Rashford and Villa boss Unai Emery success in forming a productive partnership.

Although Rashford's loan includes an option for Villa to make the move permanent for £40 million, Amorim downplayed any future return to United, emphasizing that his focus remains on the current squad.

(With inputs from agencies.)