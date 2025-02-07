Left Menu

Saim Ayub's Injury Sidelines Him from ICC Champions Trophy

Young Pakistani cricketer Saim Ayub has been ruled out of the ICC Champions Trophy with an ankle injury requiring at least 10 weeks of rehabilitation. The injury, sustained in January during a match in South Africa, could also affect his availability for the upcoming New Zealand tour.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Karachi | Updated: 07-02-2025 17:20 IST | Created: 07-02-2025 17:20 IST
Saim Ayub
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Young Pakistan opener Saim Ayub is facing a setback after being ruled out of the ICC Champions Trophy due to an ankle injury.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced on Friday that Ayub requires a minimum of 10 weeks of rehabilitation following the injury he sustained in South Africa in early January.

Provided Ayub passes all fitness tests and medical assessments, his potential participation in the New Zealand tour remains uncertain. Despite this, the 22-year-old has shown remarkable promise with stellar performances on recent international tours.

(With inputs from agencies.)

