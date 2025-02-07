Left Menu

Smith and Carey Shine in Test Series Decider

Captain Steve Smith and Alex Carey delivered outstanding performances scoring unbeaten centuries in the second and final test in Galle. Their partnership propelled Australia to a strong position. Mitchell Starc and Nathan Lyon were instrumental in dismissing Sri Lanka, who struggled to 257 in their innings.

In a dazzling display of skill, Captain Steve Smith and Alex Carey led Australia's charge in the second and final test against Sri Lanka in Galle. Smith, with an unbeaten 120, paired with Carey, who notched a career-best 139 not out, to steer Australia to a formidable 330 for three by day two.

The duo's impressive 239-run stand for the fourth wicket left Australia eyeing a 2-0 series win. Earlier, Sri Lanka faltered, posting only 257 with Kusal Mendis stranded on 85. Australia's bowlers, including Nathan Lyon and Mitchell Starc, each took three wickets, with Matthew Kuhnemann chipping in crucially.

Smith and Carey excelled under pressure, Smith surviving a tense LBW decision, and ultimately surpassing Sri Lanka's first innings total. Carey capitalized on his promotion, outperforming his captain in this critical match for the series.

(With inputs from agencies.)

