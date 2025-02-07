Left Menu

Marco Odermatt Dominates Men's Super-G Championships

Marco Odermatt secured gold in the men's super-G at the Alpine World Ski Championships in Saalbach, finishing a second ahead of Austria's Raphael Haaser. Odermatt, a three-time overall World Cup champion, added this victory to his previous golds, demonstrating his dominance in the sport.

Marco Odermatt

Marco Odermatt, a Swiss skiing sensation, clinched the men's super-G gold at the Alpine World Ski Championships in Saalbach, outpacing his competitors with a masterful run.

Odermatt completed his race one second faster than Austrian silver medallist Raphael Haaser, while Norway's Adrian Smiseth Sejersted claimed the bronze medal under clear skies at the Austrian resort.

This victory marks Odermatt's first major super-G medal, adding to his impressive record as the reigning World Cup champion in several disciplines, including giant slalom and downhill.

(With inputs from agencies.)

