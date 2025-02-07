Churchill Brothers Dominate I-League with Strategic Brilliance

Churchill Brothers clinched the top position in the I-League 2024-25 after a commanding 2-1 victory over Gokulam Kerala FC on Friday. The triumph, marked by goals from Lalremruata Ralte and Kingslee Fernandes, pushed them to 26 points from 13 matches, allowing them to lead by two points.

The match highlighted Churchill Brothers' relentless offensive strategy and resilient gameplay, leading to eight victories in the current season. Gokulam Kerala, currently sixth with 19 points, endured their second defeat in a row as Churchill executed their game plan with high pressing and quick passing.

Lalremruata Ralte opened the scoresheet with a deflected free-kick in the 21st minute, while Kingslee Fernandes doubled the score in the 62nd minute. Despite Churchill's dominance, Gokulam's M Soosairaj scored a late consolation goal, reflecting both teams' fighting spirit.

