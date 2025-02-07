Left Menu

Churchill Brothers Dominate I-League with Strategic Brilliance

Churchill Brothers reclaimed the top spot in the I-League 2024-25 following a decisive 2-1 victory against Gokulam Kerala FC. Goals by Lalremruata Ralte and Kingslee Fernandes secured the win, maintaining their lead in the standings. Gokulam's M Soosairaj scored a consolation goal in extra time.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Raia | Updated: 07-02-2025 18:38 IST | Created: 07-02-2025 18:38 IST
Churchill Brothers Dominate I-League with Strategic Brilliance
  • Country:
  • Cabo Verde

Churchill Brothers clinched the top position in the I-League 2024-25 after a commanding 2-1 victory over Gokulam Kerala FC on Friday. The triumph, marked by goals from Lalremruata Ralte and Kingslee Fernandes, pushed them to 26 points from 13 matches, allowing them to lead by two points.

The match highlighted Churchill Brothers' relentless offensive strategy and resilient gameplay, leading to eight victories in the current season. Gokulam Kerala, currently sixth with 19 points, endured their second defeat in a row as Churchill executed their game plan with high pressing and quick passing.

Lalremruata Ralte opened the scoresheet with a deflected free-kick in the 21st minute, while Kingslee Fernandes doubled the score in the 62nd minute. Despite Churchill's dominance, Gokulam's M Soosairaj scored a late consolation goal, reflecting both teams' fighting spirit.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Inside DOGE: Musk's Agents Access U.S. Government Records

Inside DOGE: Musk's Agents Access U.S. Government Records

 Global
2
ITC Expands Horizons with Prasuma and Meatigo Acquisition

ITC Expands Horizons with Prasuma and Meatigo Acquisition

 India
3
Devastation in Sumy: Guided Bomb Attack in Ukraine

Devastation in Sumy: Guided Bomb Attack in Ukraine

 Ukraine
4
Boehringer Ingelheim India and EMRI Green Health Enhance Stroke Care Nationwide

Boehringer Ingelheim India and EMRI Green Health Enhance Stroke Care Nationw...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No more manual food logs: AI takes over diet tracking with real-time insights

First-ever public database documenting deployed AI agents developed to address gaps in transparency and safety

Digital technologies and AI open new doors for screening and treating childhood trauma

Cutting-edge AI breakthrough eliminates prompt fatigue, boosts efficiency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025