Scotland Revamps Line-Up for Six Nations Showdown with Ireland

Scotland has updated its roster for the upcoming Six Nations clash against reigning champions Ireland at Murrayfield. The team introduces three key changes with Tom Jordan at inside centre, Jack Dempsey at number eight, and Rory Sutherland in the front row.

Scotland, fresh off a 31-19 victory over Italy, looks to bolster its pack under head coach Gregor Townsend. The coach expects a rigorous battle against the Irish, who have consistently triumphed in their last ten encounters with Scotland. 'It will be a very physical game,' Townsend shared, praising Ireland's seasoned lineup.

The changes come as part of Scotland's strategy to leverage their physicality and experience. Flanker Rory Darge will partner with Jack Dempsey, with Matt Fagerson shifting positions. On the bench, Townsend opts for a 6-2 split in favor of forwards, preparing for the hard-hitting contest.

