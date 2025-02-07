Left Menu

Chaos at Etoile de Besseges: Teams Withdraw Over Safety Concerns

Several cycling teams exited the Etoile de Besseges race in France due to safety issues after a car entered the race course during the third stage. Prompted by concerns for rider safety, teams like Ineos Grenadiers and Soudal Quick-Step opted out of completing the stage.

In a dramatic turn of events at the Etoile de Besseges cycling race in France, several teams have withdrawn due to safety concerns during the third stage on Friday.

The alarming incident involved a car encroaching upon the race course at a roundabout, sparking teams like Ineos Grenadiers to prioritize the safety of their riders and staff.

This decision was echoed by prominent teams including Soudal Quick-Step and Red Bull BORA-Hansgrohe who also pulled out from the stage, underscoring the critical importance of security in professional racing.

