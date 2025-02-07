Chaos at Etoile de Besseges: Teams Withdraw Over Safety Concerns

In a dramatic turn of events at the Etoile de Besseges cycling race in France, several teams have withdrawn due to safety concerns during the third stage on Friday.

The alarming incident involved a car encroaching upon the race course at a roundabout, sparking teams like Ineos Grenadiers to prioritize the safety of their riders and staff.

This decision was echoed by prominent teams including Soudal Quick-Step and Red Bull BORA-Hansgrohe who also pulled out from the stage, underscoring the critical importance of security in professional racing.

