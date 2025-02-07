Touchdown in Dublin: NFL Expands Global Reach

The National Football League is set to make history by hosting its first-ever regular season game in Dublin in 2025. This landmark event will occur at Croke Park, the largest sports arena in Ireland, and will feature the Pittsburgh Steelers.

NFL executive vice president Peter O'Reilly emphasizes the significance of this move, highlighting the deep Irish roots of the league and the Steelers franchise. 'We are excited to bring our game to Ireland and showcase our ongoing commitment to global expansion,' O'Reilly stated. The Rooney family's strong ties to Ireland, including the late Dan Rooney's tenure as U.S. ambassador to Ireland, underline the cultural connection.

The event adds to the NFL's growing international outreach, with upcoming games announced in Berlin, Madrid, and London next season, culminating with an Australia debut in 2026. This global strategy comes as part of the league's effort to reach new audiences and markets.

(With inputs from agencies.)