Rohit Sharma's 'Catch-22': A Battle Against Form and Critics

In the world of cricket, the spotlight has firmly fixed on Rohit Sharma, who is grappling with a challenging phase. Ravichandran Ashwin, former India spinner, describes the scenario as a 'catch-22', urging Sharma to use his bat to silence critics ahead of the Champions Trophy.

Sharma, known for his prolific batting, has faced a slump, scoring just two runs against England recently. Despite this, Ashwin voices confidence in Sharma's ability to bounce back, citing his past performances in various One-Day tournaments as a source of strength.

As the focus shifts to India's victory in the first ODI against England, Ashwin lauds Ravindra Jadeja for his outstanding all-round performance, highlighting how Jadeja consistently flies under the radar despite being exceptionally talented.

(With inputs from agencies.)