Rohit Sharma's 'Catch-22': A Battle Against Form and Critics

Former India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin discusses the current challenges faced by Rohit Sharma, emphasizing the pressure on him to perform ahead of the Champions Trophy. Despite his recent poor form, Rohit is determined to regain his striking prowess. Ashwin also praises Ravindra Jadeja's exceptional abilities, highlighting his underappreciated contributions.

Updated: 07-02-2025 21:47 IST | Created: 07-02-2025 21:47 IST
Rohit Sharma
  • Country:
  • India

In the world of cricket, the spotlight has firmly fixed on Rohit Sharma, who is grappling with a challenging phase. Ravichandran Ashwin, former India spinner, describes the scenario as a 'catch-22', urging Sharma to use his bat to silence critics ahead of the Champions Trophy.

Sharma, known for his prolific batting, has faced a slump, scoring just two runs against England recently. Despite this, Ashwin voices confidence in Sharma's ability to bounce back, citing his past performances in various One-Day tournaments as a source of strength.

As the focus shifts to India's victory in the first ODI against England, Ashwin lauds Ravindra Jadeja for his outstanding all-round performance, highlighting how Jadeja consistently flies under the radar despite being exceptionally talented.

