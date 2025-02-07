Maaya Rajeshwaran Shines at L&T Mumbai Open

India's rising tennis star, Maaya Rajeshwaran, has continued her impressive performance by reaching the semifinals of the L&T Mumbai Open WTA 125 Series.

In a thrilling quarterfinal match on Friday, Rajeshwaran triumphed over Japan's Mei Yamaguchi with a 6-4, 3-6, 6-2 victory. Despite a rocky start, where she trailed 1-3, Rajeshwaran bounced back to secure the first set and eventually the match.

The only Indian player remaining in singles, Rajeshwaran is set to face Switzerland's Jil Teichmann in the semifinals. Meanwhile, in doubles, mixed results saw Prarthana Thombare and Arianne Hartono advance, while Rutuja Bhosale, Alicia Barnett, and others faced elimination.

(With inputs from agencies.)