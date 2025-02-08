Left Menu

Manchester City's Legal Battle with the Premier League

Manchester City has initiated another legal challenge against the Premier League concerning amendments to 'associated party transactions' rules. These rules ensure fair market values in commercial deals related to club owners, preventing artificially inflated sponsorships. This marks the third legal case between City and the league.

Manchester City has once again taken its legal fight to the Premier League, as reported by the British Press Association on Friday. This time, the club is challenging amendments to the 'associated party transactions' (APT) rules, approved by Premier League clubs last November. The changes were necessitated by an earlier lawsuit from the defending champion.

Introduced in December 2021 after the acquisition of Newcastle by Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund, the APT rules are designed to ensure that commercial deals with entities closely tied to club owners reflect fair market values. By doing so, the league aims to prevent sponsorships from being artificially inflated, which could potentially breach the league's financial regulations.

This recent filing escalates the legal tussle between Manchester City and the Premier League to three ongoing cases, amidst more than 100 charges the club faces for alleged financial violations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

