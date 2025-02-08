Left Menu

Shubman Gill: The Rise of India's Cricketing Prodigy

Former batting coach Sanjay Bangar recalls Shubman Gill's remarkable net session debut, impressing with powerful shots. Gill's evolution from 2019 debut and standout ODI statistics solidify his position as a top international player, though his Test performance needs refinement. His 87-run knock against England underscores his growing prowess.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-02-2025 13:02 IST | Created: 08-02-2025 13:02 IST
Shubman Gill: The Rise of India's Cricketing Prodigy
Shubman Gill. (Photo- BCCI X/@BCCI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In an insightful recollection, former Indian batting coach Sanjay Bangar detailed the impact of Shubman Gill's first net session, leaving coach Ravi Shastri thoroughly impressed. Bangar shared these thoughts in a video posted by Star Sports, recalling Gill's ability to face high-paced deliveries with remarkable proficiency.

Describing that crucial session, Bangar noted the significance of performing well against throwdown specialists, seen as a 'screen test' for aspiring players. Gill, who debuted internationally in 2019 after a stellar U19 World Cup performance, has steadily climbed the ranks to become a key all-format player for India.

Shubman Gill's consistent ODI form, with an astonishing average and strike rate, sets him apart as an elite batsman. Although his Test statistics are yet to reflect his potential fully, his recent formidable inning of 87 against England highlights his ongoing development and promise in the international arena.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Shiv Sena Calls for Deportation of Illegal Immigrants from India

Shiv Sena Calls for Deportation of Illegal Immigrants from India

 India
2
Chhattisgarh Embraces Full Digital Transformation with E-Office Rollout

Chhattisgarh Embraces Full Digital Transformation with E-Office Rollout

 India
3
Devastation in Sumy: Guided Bomb Attack in Ukraine

Devastation in Sumy: Guided Bomb Attack in Ukraine

 Ukraine
4
BJP Poised for Victory in Delhi: A Test of Governance Models

BJP Poised for Victory in Delhi: A Test of Governance Models

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No more manual food logs: AI takes over diet tracking with real-time insights

First-ever public database documenting deployed AI agents developed to address gaps in transparency and safety

Digital technologies and AI open new doors for screening and treating childhood trauma

Cutting-edge AI breakthrough eliminates prompt fatigue, boosts efficiency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025