Shubman Gill: The Rise of India's Cricketing Prodigy

In an insightful recollection, former Indian batting coach Sanjay Bangar detailed the impact of Shubman Gill's first net session, leaving coach Ravi Shastri thoroughly impressed. Bangar shared these thoughts in a video posted by Star Sports, recalling Gill's ability to face high-paced deliveries with remarkable proficiency.

Describing that crucial session, Bangar noted the significance of performing well against throwdown specialists, seen as a 'screen test' for aspiring players. Gill, who debuted internationally in 2019 after a stellar U19 World Cup performance, has steadily climbed the ranks to become a key all-format player for India.

Shubman Gill's consistent ODI form, with an astonishing average and strike rate, sets him apart as an elite batsman. Although his Test statistics are yet to reflect his potential fully, his recent formidable inning of 87 against England highlights his ongoing development and promise in the international arena.

(With inputs from agencies.)