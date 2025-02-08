New Zealand and Pakistan Face Off: Tri-Series Sparks Champions Trophy Preparations

In an eagerly awaited fixture, New Zealand's captain Mitchell Santner won the toss and decided to bat first against Pakistan during the opening match of the ODI tri-series at Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium on Saturday. The series, which also involves South Africa, serves as a crucial warm-up ahead of the Champions Trophy.

The tri-series presents both teams with an opportunity to hone their skills and strategies before they face off again in the tournament opener in Karachi on February 19. Santner, after winning the toss, expressed confidence in the pitch, stating, "We are going to bat, looks a good wicket to be fair, and it's crucial for us to see what the pitches will do before the Champions Trophy."

Pakistani captain Mohammad Rizwan underscored the significance of the series, revealing his starting line-up and the intention to use the matches as preparation for the major tournament. Pakistan's team, led by Fakhar Zaman and Babar Azam at the top, included a robust bowling attack featuring Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, and Haris Rauf.

