Left Menu

New Zealand and Pakistan Face Off: Tri-Series Sparks Champions Trophy Preparations

New Zealand and Pakistan begin the ODI tri-series with eager anticipation at the Gaddafi Stadium. Both sides aim to fine-tune their strategies ahead of the Champions Trophy. New Zealand's captain, Mitchell Santner, chose to bat first, leveraging the match to assess the pitch's behavior before the upcoming tournament.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-02-2025 14:35 IST | Created: 08-02-2025 14:35 IST
New Zealand and Pakistan Face Off: Tri-Series Sparks Champions Trophy Preparations
Mohammad Rizwan and Mitchell Santner during toss (Photo: @TheRealPCB/X) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

In an eagerly awaited fixture, New Zealand's captain Mitchell Santner won the toss and decided to bat first against Pakistan during the opening match of the ODI tri-series at Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium on Saturday. The series, which also involves South Africa, serves as a crucial warm-up ahead of the Champions Trophy.

The tri-series presents both teams with an opportunity to hone their skills and strategies before they face off again in the tournament opener in Karachi on February 19. Santner, after winning the toss, expressed confidence in the pitch, stating, "We are going to bat, looks a good wicket to be fair, and it's crucial for us to see what the pitches will do before the Champions Trophy."

Pakistani captain Mohammad Rizwan underscored the significance of the series, revealing his starting line-up and the intention to use the matches as preparation for the major tournament. Pakistan's team, led by Fakhar Zaman and Babar Azam at the top, included a robust bowling attack featuring Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, and Haris Rauf.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Shiv Sena Calls for Deportation of Illegal Immigrants from India

Shiv Sena Calls for Deportation of Illegal Immigrants from India

 India
2
Chhattisgarh Embraces Full Digital Transformation with E-Office Rollout

Chhattisgarh Embraces Full Digital Transformation with E-Office Rollout

 India
3
Devastation in Sumy: Guided Bomb Attack in Ukraine

Devastation in Sumy: Guided Bomb Attack in Ukraine

 Ukraine
4
BJP Poised for Victory in Delhi: A Test of Governance Models

BJP Poised for Victory in Delhi: A Test of Governance Models

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No more manual food logs: AI takes over diet tracking with real-time insights

First-ever public database documenting deployed AI agents developed to address gaps in transparency and safety

Digital technologies and AI open new doors for screening and treating childhood trauma

Cutting-edge AI breakthrough eliminates prompt fatigue, boosts efficiency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025