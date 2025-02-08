Left Menu

Rickelton's T20 Revelation: Mastering the Toughest Format

South African cricketer Ryan Rickelton, celebrated for his Test achievements, finds T20 cricket more challenging due to its constant pressure and demand for scoring. Despite initial struggles, Rickelton has improved his T20 performance with guidance from Hashim Amla, exhibiting significant growth in his playing statistics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-02-2025 14:35 IST | Created: 08-02-2025 14:35 IST
Ryan Rickelton (Photo: SA20). Image Credit: ANI
Ryan Rickelton, South Africa's top-order batting sensation, recently achieved the milestone of becoming the nation's first double Test centurion since 2016, with his impressive performance against Pakistan in Cape Town.

However, Rickelton disclosed that orchestrating such a performance was comparatively easier than the 303 runs he's accumulated in seven innings for finalists MI Cape Town in the SA20 tournament. As quoted in ESPNcricinfo, Rickelton expressed, "T20 cricket is flipping hard. It's different, but it is harder." He emphasized the intense pressure on every delivery in T20 matches, contrasting it with Test cricket, where players can cautiously plan their innings.

While Rickelton has consistently shown commendable results in first-class cricket, his T20 journey presented initial challenges. Within three years, he experienced a dip in form and had to strategize a comeback. Guidance from batting legend Hashim Amla at Lions and MI Cape Town has been instrumental in this resurgence, reflected in his improved average and strike rate. Rickelton values the relationship-based coaching that Amla offers, a factor that has fortified his technique and boosted his T20 game.

(With inputs from agencies.)

