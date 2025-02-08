Anirban Lahiri Shines in LIV Golf Riyadh

Anirban Lahiri has made a strong impression at the LIV Golf Riyadh, firing a bogey-free round of 5-under 67. This performance sees him move to tied-11th place in the standings, as the tournament takes place under the lights.

Lahiri's total now stands at 8-under, trailing the leader Adrian Meronk by eight shots. Meronk, from Cleeks GC, led with a remarkable 18-under, posting rounds of 62 and 66.

Meanwhile, Legion XIII, led by Tyrrell Hatton and Jon Rahm, holds a commanding lead in the team competition at 42-under, thanks to LIV Golf's new scoring format where all four scores count each round.

(With inputs from agencies.)