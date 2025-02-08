Gujarat Titans Ignite Outdoor Passion with Junior Titans in Palanpur

Following successful events in Junagadh, Bhavnagar, and Bharuch, the Gujarat Titans have energized Palanpur with the second season of Junior Titans, a program designed to foster a love for outdoor sports among children under 14. Held at the School Of Science (SOS), Palanpur, the event drew over 950 enthusiastic young participants from 22 schools, including 12 government schools and two NGOs, as highlighted in a press release by Gujarat Titans.

Junior Titans, a unique initiative by Gujarat Titans, encourages children to embrace outdoor activities and aims to build a strong sports culture by nurturing a lifelong passion for outdoor sports. This ongoing second season has now succeeded in four cities and is scheduled to conclude in Ahmedabad. The first season reached more than 5,000 children across 117 schools, inspiring participation in sports like cricket, football, and athletics.

Arvinder Singh, COO of Gujarat Titans, emphasized the franchise's mission to help children discover the joy of outdoor play. He stated, "Our vision with Junior Titans is simple – we aim to help children experience the joy of playing outside. This fosters personal growth and helps them realize their sporting potential. The overwhelming response across the four cities so far is encouraging, and as we head towards our final event in Ahmedabad, we are optimistic about greater participation from young sports enthusiasts."

In Palanpur, children engaged in various athletic and engaging activities including Titan Says, a LALIGA masterclass, and a quiz, along with challenges like fitness exercises, mastering a bowling machine, and penalty kicks. These activities provided enriching physical and interactive experiences, enhancing the children's sports capabilities. Junior Titans events occur every Saturday across Gujarat, with the final event slated for February 15 in Ahmedabad, as reported by ANI.

(With inputs from agencies.)