Soudal-Quick Step Withdraws from Tour of Rwanda Amid Safety Concerns

Belgian cycling team Soudal-Quick Step has made the decision to withdraw its development team from the forthcoming Tour of Rwanda. This move stems from safety concerns linked to the ongoing conflict in neighboring Congo.

Since late January, the volatile region of eastern Congo, where Rwanda-backed M23 rebels have taken control of the key city of Goma, has seen approximately 3,000 people killed and nearly as many injured.

Soudal-Quick Step's CEO, Jurgen Foré, conveyed to Belgian broadcaster Sporza that the team staff were apprehensive about the fighting's proximity to the start and finish areas of a designated race stage, scheduled from February 23 to March 2. The Belgian foreign ministry highlighted several points of concern for the region.

On a related note, Tour of Rwanda organizers have stated that the conflict has only briefly affected the Rwandan side and assured the public that measures are in place to prevent further disruptions. They insist that life in Rwanda continues normally, promising a safe and enjoyable experience for riders, teams, and supporters alike.

Rwanda is set to host the cycling Road World Championships from September 21-28.

(With inputs from agencies.)