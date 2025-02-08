Soudal-Quick Step Withdraws from Tour of Rwanda Amid Safety Concerns
Belgian cycling team Soudal-Quick Step has pulled out of the Tour of Rwanda due to safety concerns stemming from conflict in the neighboring Congo. Staff expressed worries about fighting near race venues. Organizers assure a safe event, despite recent unrest affecting the Rwandan border briefly.
- Country:
- Belgium
Belgian cycling team Soudal-Quick Step has made the decision to withdraw its development team from the forthcoming Tour of Rwanda. This move stems from safety concerns linked to the ongoing conflict in neighboring Congo.
Since late January, the volatile region of eastern Congo, where Rwanda-backed M23 rebels have taken control of the key city of Goma, has seen approximately 3,000 people killed and nearly as many injured.
Soudal-Quick Step's CEO, Jurgen Foré, conveyed to Belgian broadcaster Sporza that the team staff were apprehensive about the fighting's proximity to the start and finish areas of a designated race stage, scheduled from February 23 to March 2. The Belgian foreign ministry highlighted several points of concern for the region.
On a related note, Tour of Rwanda organizers have stated that the conflict has only briefly affected the Rwandan side and assured the public that measures are in place to prevent further disruptions. They insist that life in Rwanda continues normally, promising a safe and enjoyable experience for riders, teams, and supporters alike.
Rwanda is set to host the cycling Road World Championships from September 21-28.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Panic in Goma: M23 Rebels Advance Amid Mounting Humanitarian Crisis
Tensions Escalate in Eastern Congo as M23 Rebels Close in on Goma
Crisis in Congo: General's Death & M23 Rebels' Advance
UN Peacekeepers Injured as M23 Rebels Threaten Goma
Tensions Erupt: M23 Rebels Seize Goma Amid Escalating Congo-Rwanda Conflict