Hyderabad FC Secures Dominant Victory Over Mohammedan Sporting in ISL Clash

Hyderabad FC showcased a dominant performance against Mohammedan Sporting Club, securing a 3-1 victory in the Indian Super League. The match featured goals from Allan Paulista, Ramhlunchhunga, and Joseph Sunny, propelling Hyderabad to their fourth win of the season.

Despite beginning the game with Alexis Gomez's offensive efforts, Mohammedan Sporting could not halt Hyderabad's momentum. Paulista opened the scoring with a stunning chest control and strike in the 24th minute. Ramhlunchhunga then doubled the lead with a free-kick just before half-time.

Though Makhan Chothe reignited hopes with a goal in the 78th minute, Hyderabad sealed the win with Sunny's late goal. The result sees Hyderabad move to 12th place, as Mohammedan Sporting remains rooted at the bottom of the table.

(With inputs from agencies.)