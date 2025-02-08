Tiigers Roar Over Chennai Singams in Dominant ISPL Win

In a commanding showdown at the Dadoji Kondadev Stadium, the Tiigers of Kolkata delivered a crushing nine-wicket victory over the Chennai Singams in the Indian Street Premier League (ISPL) encounter on Saturday. Kolkata displayed formidable form both at the crease and with the ball.

Chasing a modest target of 66 runs, the Tiigers effortlessly overcame the early loss of Sarfraz Khan, coasting to victory with four overs still remaining. Captain and opener Thomas Dias set the tone with a brisk 30 runs from just 16 balls, supported ably by Fardeen Kazi's steady 23 not out.

Kolkata's bowlers set this triumph in motion earlier by restricting the Chennai innings to 65/7, highlighted by Shivam Kumar's outstanding 4/12 performance. This came after Friday's close contest with Falcon Risers Hyderabad, where the Tiigers narrowly lost by one run, despite a strong display in the field.

