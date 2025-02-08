Left Menu

Hyderabad FC Triumphs Over Mohammedan SC with Commanding Win

Hyderabad FC defeated Mohammedan SC 3-1 in their fourth ISL 2024-25 campaign win. Key moments included Allan Paulista's strike, Ramhlunchhunga's free-kick goal, and Joseph Sunny's counterattack finish, overshadowing Mohammedan's efforts led by Alexis Gomez.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-02-2025 21:18 IST | Created: 08-02-2025 21:18 IST
Hyderabad players celebrating (Photo: ISL) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a commanding display at the GMC Balayogi Athletic Stadium, Hyderabad FC secured a 3-1 victory against Mohammedan SC on Saturday's Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 encounter. This marked their fourth win in the campaign, catapulting them to 16 points.

Mohammedan SC's offensive force was spearheaded by Alexis Gomez, who initially threatened with his speed and control, driving into Hyderabad's 18-yard box. However, his early shot in the eighth minute went astray, flying high and wide.

The dynamics shifted with Hyderabad FC's strategic defense and creative attacks. Muhammed Rafi executed a brilliant through ball to Allan Paulista, who deftly scored, granting his side the lead. Ramhlunchhunga doubled the cushion with a perfectly aimed free-kick just before halftime.

Gomez, persistent and enterprising, contributed an assist to Makhan Chothe's 78th-minute goal, narrowing the deficit. Despite Mohammedan SC's attempts to pressure, Hyderabad FC's counterattack sealed the win. Allan Paulista set up Joseph Sunny for the closing goal, clinching a decisive victory.

(With inputs from agencies.)

