Maaya Rajeshwaran's Spectacular Mumbai Open Journey Ends

Young Indian tennis sensation Maaya Rajeshwaran's remarkable journey at the Mumbai Open ended in the semifinals against Swiss player Jil Teichmann. Despite entering as a wildcard, the 15-year-old reached the semifinals of her first senior tournament. Meanwhile, Prarthana Thambore and Arianne Hartono are set for the doubles final.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 08-02-2025 21:28 IST | Created: 08-02-2025 21:28 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In an impressive run at the Mumbai Open, young Indian tennis player Maaya Rajeshwaran saw her journey come to a close in the semifinals. The 15-year-old, participating in her first senior tournament, succumbed to Swiss player Jil Teichmann in straight sets.

Entering the tournament as a wildcard, Rajeshwaran managed to deliver an inspiring performance. Coached by R Manoj Kumar, she captured attention with her play, though ultimately falling to Teichmann's experience and consistent returns. The match concluded with scores of 3-6, 1-6 in favor of Teichmann.

Elsewhere, the doubles category sees local hope Prarthana Thambore teaming up with Dutch player Arianne Hartono for the finals, while Thai and Russian athletes continue to make headlines with key victories leading up to the main event.

(With inputs from agencies.)

