Maaya Rajeshwaran's Spectacular Mumbai Open Journey Ends

In an impressive run at the Mumbai Open, young Indian tennis player Maaya Rajeshwaran saw her journey come to a close in the semifinals. The 15-year-old, participating in her first senior tournament, succumbed to Swiss player Jil Teichmann in straight sets.

Entering the tournament as a wildcard, Rajeshwaran managed to deliver an inspiring performance. Coached by R Manoj Kumar, she captured attention with her play, though ultimately falling to Teichmann's experience and consistent returns. The match concluded with scores of 3-6, 1-6 in favor of Teichmann.

Elsewhere, the doubles category sees local hope Prarthana Thambore teaming up with Dutch player Arianne Hartono for the finals, while Thai and Russian athletes continue to make headlines with key victories leading up to the main event.

(With inputs from agencies.)