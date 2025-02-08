Chennaiyin FC's Triumph Over East Bengal: A Game-Changing Victory

In a commanding performance, Chennaiyin FC overcame East Bengal FC with a decisive 3-0 victory at Kolkata's Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan Stadium in their recent Indian Super League (ISL) encounter. This match saw the Marina Machans break their seven-game winless streak, securing 21 points and ranking 10th on the table, seven points adrift of Bengaluru FC in sixth place, and keeping playoff hopes alive as highlighted in an ISL release.

The match began with Vishnu Puthiya almost setting the tone for East Bengal with an assertive long-distance attempt, saved by Mohammed Nawaz. Chennaiyin capitalized on an opposing defensive lapse when an indecisive clearance allowed Wilmar Jordan Gil to connect with Connor Shields, leading to Nishu Kumar's own goal.

Maintaining offensive pressure, Wilmar doubled the lead with precise finishing in the 21st minute following a skilful cross from Irfan Yadwad. Despite East Bengal's attempts via Saul Crespo and Richard Celis' collaborative efforts, Chennaiyin's defense held firm, culminating with Daniel Chima Chukwu netting a third goal during stoppage time. As the ISL continues, East Bengal faces Mohammedan SC, whereas Chennaiyin will meet Punjab FC.

(With inputs from agencies.)