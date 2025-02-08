International Talent Embraces Indian Basketball and Culture

The International Basketball League Pro (InBL Pro) Under-25 League is making significant waves in India's capital, drawing international attention to the country's burgeoning basketball talent. Among the intrigued is Alex Robinson Jr., point guard for the Hyderabad Falcons, whose transition from the NBA G-League to India's courts provides a fresh look at the sport's expansion in Asia. Robinson Jr. regards playing in India as a great honor, expressing astonishment at the talent, particularly among under-25 players like Harsh Dagar, citing India's combination of height and skill as remarkable.

An alumnus of Texas Christian University, Robinson Jr. views the InBL Pro U25 as more than just a basketball league. He believes it provides a substantial platform for players to showcase their talents globally, predicting a promising future for Indian athletes on international stages.

Beyond basketball, Robinson Jr.'s enthusiasm for Indian culture is evident, despite warnings about street food. A Texan who loves spicy dishes, he looks forward to sampling India's authentic flavors post-season. His exploration of New Delhi further highlights the city's potential as a cultural bridge through basketball, enhancing both sporting and cultural exchanges.

(With inputs from agencies.)