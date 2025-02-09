Left Menu

Racing Club Triumphs with Dramatic Late Goals

In a thrilling match, Racing Club secured a 2-0 victory over Boca Juniors in the Argentine Primera Division, thanks to early and late goals. The win propelled Racing to second place in Group A, while Boca remains struggling in the standings with only one win in four games.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-02-2025 09:33 IST | Created: 09-02-2025 09:33 IST
Racing Club Triumphs with Dramatic Late Goals

Racing Club achieved a dramatic 2-0 victory over Boca Juniors in Saturday's Apertura tournament of the Argentine Primera Division, boosting their position in the standings. An early strike from Luciano Vietto and a late header by Adrian Martinez sealed the win.

The game saw Racing, previously eighth, climb to second place in Group A with nine points. In contrast, Boca Juniors continue to falter, retaining 11th place with a mere five points, having won only one out of their four matches.

Key moments included winger Santiago Solari's midfield reception from Gaston Martirena's throw-in, leading to Vietto's opening goal. Martinez later ensured victory with a skillful header in the 87th minute, capitalizing on a rebound after Boca's goalkeeper, Agustin Marchesin, saved an effort from Maximiliano Salas.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Loss in the Boxing Ring: John Cooney's Final Fight

Tragic Loss in the Boxing Ring: John Cooney's Final Fight

 Global
2
Australia Masters Gear Up for IML 2025 Showdown

Australia Masters Gear Up for IML 2025 Showdown

 India
3
BJP's Resounding Victory in Delhi: Modi's Leadership Endorsed

BJP's Resounding Victory in Delhi: Modi's Leadership Endorsed

 India
4
Empowering Women: Odisha's Subhadra Yojana Disburses 4th Phase of Benefits

Empowering Women: Odisha's Subhadra Yojana Disburses 4th Phase of Benefits

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data Transparency and Bond Returns: A Win-Win for Investors and Borrowers

Blue Economy’s New Ally: How Insurance Can Safeguard Oceans and Livelihoods

AI and Satellites Transform Poverty Mapping for Smarter Economic Interventions

Uncertainty in the Global Economy: Risks, Policy Challenges, and Future Strategies

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025