Racing Club Triumphs with Dramatic Late Goals
In a thrilling match, Racing Club secured a 2-0 victory over Boca Juniors in the Argentine Primera Division, thanks to early and late goals. The win propelled Racing to second place in Group A, while Boca remains struggling in the standings with only one win in four games.
Racing Club achieved a dramatic 2-0 victory over Boca Juniors in Saturday's Apertura tournament of the Argentine Primera Division, boosting their position in the standings. An early strike from Luciano Vietto and a late header by Adrian Martinez sealed the win.
The game saw Racing, previously eighth, climb to second place in Group A with nine points. In contrast, Boca Juniors continue to falter, retaining 11th place with a mere five points, having won only one out of their four matches.
Key moments included winger Santiago Solari's midfield reception from Gaston Martirena's throw-in, leading to Vietto's opening goal. Martinez later ensured victory with a skillful header in the 87th minute, capitalizing on a rebound after Boca's goalkeeper, Agustin Marchesin, saved an effort from Maximiliano Salas.
