Racing Club Triumphs with Dramatic Late Goals

Racing Club achieved a dramatic 2-0 victory over Boca Juniors in Saturday's Apertura tournament of the Argentine Primera Division, boosting their position in the standings. An early strike from Luciano Vietto and a late header by Adrian Martinez sealed the win.

The game saw Racing, previously eighth, climb to second place in Group A with nine points. In contrast, Boca Juniors continue to falter, retaining 11th place with a mere five points, having won only one out of their four matches.

Key moments included winger Santiago Solari's midfield reception from Gaston Martirena's throw-in, leading to Vietto's opening goal. Martinez later ensured victory with a skillful header in the 87th minute, capitalizing on a rebound after Boca's goalkeeper, Agustin Marchesin, saved an effort from Maximiliano Salas.

(With inputs from agencies.)