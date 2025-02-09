Diksha Dagar's Near Victory: A Thrilling Playoff at Lalla Meryem Cup

Indian golfer Diksha Dagar came astonishingly close to securing her third Ladies European Tour title at the Lalla Meryem Cup in Morocco. Despite starting at 3-under and tied for 14th position, the 24-year-old impressed with a scorching 6-under 67 in the final round, setting a 9-under clubhouse target.

England's Cara Gainer caught up, and the duo faced off in a tense play-off, with Gainer emerging victorious after navigating a packed leaderboard. Dagar's remarkable final round performance included seven birdies, although a minor slip at the 14th lost her one stroke.

With high hopes for the season, Dagar's focus now shifts to Saudi Arabia for the PIF Saudi Ladies International. Meanwhile, rookie Avani Prashanth secured a top-20 finish despite some mid-round struggles, while Tvesa Malik missed the cut in a thrilling season opener.

