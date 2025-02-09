Racing Club Triumphs Over Boca Juniors: A Stellar Apertura Showdown

In a standout performance, Racing Club defeated Boca Juniors 2-0 in the Argentine Primera Division's Apertura tournament. Luciano Vietto initiated the scoring spree with an early goal, while Adrian Martinez sealed the victory with a late header.

Racing rebounded positively from a previous defeat, securing a second-place position in Group A with nine points. Despite Boca's efforts and a penalty appeal, they languish at 11th place, struggling to climb the standings.

Key moments included Vietto's near miss for a second goal and a pivotal unaided header by Martinez. Tensions rose when Boca's last-minute penalty appeal was dismissed, punctuating a match that was both intensely competitive and decisive for Racing.

(With inputs from agencies.)