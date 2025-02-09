Racing Club Triumphs Over Boca Juniors: A Stellar Apertura Showdown
Racing Club secured a 2-0 victory over Boca Juniors in the Apertura tournament, with goals from Luciano Vietto and Adrian Martinez. Racing rose to second place in Group A, while Boca remains 11th. The match saw contested moments, including a denied penalty appeal by Boca.
In a standout performance, Racing Club defeated Boca Juniors 2-0 in the Argentine Primera Division's Apertura tournament. Luciano Vietto initiated the scoring spree with an early goal, while Adrian Martinez sealed the victory with a late header.
Racing rebounded positively from a previous defeat, securing a second-place position in Group A with nine points. Despite Boca's efforts and a penalty appeal, they languish at 11th place, struggling to climb the standings.
Key moments included Vietto's near miss for a second goal and a pivotal unaided header by Martinez. Tensions rose when Boca's last-minute penalty appeal was dismissed, punctuating a match that was both intensely competitive and decisive for Racing.
(With inputs from agencies.)