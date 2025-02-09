Left Menu

Tri-Series Revival Stirs Excitement Ahead of ICC Champions Trophy

R Ashwin has identified India and New Zealand as top contenders for the ICC Champions Trophy. He also cautioned against underestimating Australia, despite their injury woes. Ashwin highlighted New Zealand's spin strength and pondered India's readiness for playing in Dubai, stressing the significance of toss in the conditions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-02-2025 14:42 IST | Created: 09-02-2025 14:42 IST
Spin cricket legend R Ashwin has spotlighted India and New Zealand as frontrunners for the imminent ICC Champions Trophy but advised teams against dismissing Australia, despite their player mishaps. Ashwin emphasized that Australia consistently excels in major tournaments.

The ICC event is slated to kick off in Pakistan on February 19, with India facing their fixtures in Dubai under a hybrid model. Ashwin mentioned India's advantage in Dubai, likening all other teams' matches there to away games against India.

He expressed hope for tri-series tournaments' return, noting the need for India's potential inclusion for better Champions Trophy prep. New Zealand, even without Boult and Southee, remains a formidable challenger due to their spin prowess, while Australia's form hinges on Smith's captaincy amid bowling setbacks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

