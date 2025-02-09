Pakistan Strengthens Security for ICC Champions Trophy with Military Support
The Pakistan government has approved the deployment of military and paramilitary forces to bolster security for the ICC Champions Trophy. Over 10,000 police officers will be stationed in key cities as India opts out, citing safety issues. PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi leads the security preparations.
In a significant move, the Pakistan government has sanctioned the use of military and paramilitary forces to enhance security for the ICC Champions Trophy.
Reportedly, the federal cabinet has approved comprehensive security measures, featuring a large contingent of police across Lahore, Karachi, and Rawalpindi.
Meanwhile, India has declined participation over security concerns, choosing to compete in Dubai instead.
