Pakistan Strengthens Security for ICC Champions Trophy with Military Support

The Pakistan government has approved the deployment of military and paramilitary forces to bolster security for the ICC Champions Trophy. Over 10,000 police officers will be stationed in key cities as India opts out, citing safety issues. PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi leads the security preparations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lahore | Updated: 09-02-2025 16:10 IST | Created: 09-02-2025 16:10 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a significant move, the Pakistan government has sanctioned the use of military and paramilitary forces to enhance security for the ICC Champions Trophy.

Reportedly, the federal cabinet has approved comprehensive security measures, featuring a large contingent of police across Lahore, Karachi, and Rawalpindi.

Meanwhile, India has declined participation over security concerns, choosing to compete in Dubai instead.

(With inputs from agencies.)

