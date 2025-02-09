Left Menu

ICC Champions Trophy: A Tougher Test for South Africa

South African captain Temba Bavuma highlights the challenges of the ICC Champions Trophy, citing its demanding format compared to the World Cup. As South Africa prepares for the event starting February 19, Bavuma discusses team dynamics, the introduction of new players, and strategies involving key players like Keshav Maharaj and Tabraiz Shamsi.

Updated: 09-02-2025 16:12 IST | Created: 09-02-2025 16:12 IST
South African cricket captain Temba Bavuma declared on Sunday that the ICC Champions Trophy presents a tougher challenge than the 50-over World Cup due to its compressed and relentless schedule, leaving little room for errors. As the event kicks off in Pakistan and Dubai on February 19, South Africa is set to take on Afghanistan in their opening match in Karachi on February 21.

Speaking at a media conference, Bavuma conveyed confidence but acknowledged the tricky nature of the tournament's format. "Our focus is set firmly on excelling in the Champions Trophy, but unlike the World Cup, this competition requires immediate adaptation," he said.

Despite a depleted squad and missing prominent players who are transitioning from the SA20, Bavuma anticipates players like spinners Keshav Maharaj and Tabraiz Shamsi to be crucial, while adapting in foreign conditions will serve as a valuable experience for debutants.

(With inputs from agencies.)

