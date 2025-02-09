Kyrian Jacquet Triumphs at Chennai Open

Kyrian Jacquet emerged victorious at the Chennai Open ATP Challenger, defeating Sweden's Elias Ymer in a tightly contested match. The Frenchman managed a swift start, taking the first set 7-6 in a decisive tiebreak.

Ranked 273rd globally, Jacquet leveraged his service breaks to build a significant lead early in the second set. Despite Ymer's attempts to level the score, Jacquet maintained his composure to claim the set 6-4.

This victory marks Jacquet's second ATP Challenger title. His performance earned him 100 ATP ranking points and a prize of USD 22,730. Ymer, who is ranked 332nd, will have to bide his time for another title since his 2018 win in Pune.

(With inputs from agencies.)