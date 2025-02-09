Left Menu

Kyrian Jacquet Triumphs at Chennai Open

Kyrian Jacquet defeated Elias Ymer in straight sets to win the Chennai Open ATP Challenger singles title, claiming his second title on the ATP Challenger Tour. Jacquet, ranked 273rd, overpowered Ymer with a 7-6, 6-4 victory, earning 100 ATP points and USD 22,730.

Updated: 09-02-2025 19:01 IST
Kyrian Jacquet Triumphs at Chennai Open
Kyrian Jacquet emerged victorious at the Chennai Open ATP Challenger, defeating Sweden's Elias Ymer in a tightly contested match. The Frenchman managed a swift start, taking the first set 7-6 in a decisive tiebreak.

Ranked 273rd globally, Jacquet leveraged his service breaks to build a significant lead early in the second set. Despite Ymer's attempts to level the score, Jacquet maintained his composure to claim the set 6-4.

This victory marks Jacquet's second ATP Challenger title. His performance earned him 100 ATP ranking points and a prize of USD 22,730. Ymer, who is ranked 332nd, will have to bide his time for another title since his 2018 win in Pune.

(With inputs from agencies.)

