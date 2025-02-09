Left Menu

Floodlight Fiasco Halts India-England ODI

A floodlight failure led to a 35-minute interruption during the second ODI between India and England at Barabati Stadium. With India at 48 for no loss, the malfunction forced players off the field. The incident caused chaos among fans and press, highlighting organizational issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Cuttack | Updated: 09-02-2025 19:15 IST | Created: 09-02-2025 19:15 IST
  • Country:
  • India

On Sunday, a floodlight failure at Barabati Stadium caused significant embarrassment for the BCCI, leading to a 35-minute delay during the second ODI between India and England.

India, comfortably advancing at 48 for no loss in 6.1 overs while pursuing a target of 305, experienced an unplanned interruption when floodlights near the clock tower malfunctioned.

The predicament not only frustrated players but also led to disorder as over 45,000 fans responded energetically, while security struggled with the overflowing crowd and issues in the press box added to the chaos.

(With inputs from agencies.)

