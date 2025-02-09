Left Menu

Georgia and Spain Set to Compete in 2027 Rugby World Cup

Georgia and Spain qualified for the 2027 Rugby World Cup, marking Spain's return since 1999 and Georgia's seventh consecutive appearance. Total qualified teams now stand at 14, with two more European slots open, contingent on Sunday's Portugal vs. Germany match. The 2027 tournament features a new format.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-02-2025 21:59 IST | Created: 09-02-2025 21:59 IST
Georgia and Spain Set to Compete in 2027 Rugby World Cup

Georgia and Spain have achieved a significant milestone in European rugby by becoming the first teams to clinch spots in the 2027 Rugby World Cup in Australia. Spain makes a notable return after being absent since 1999, while Georgia continues its impressive streak, securing qualification for the seventh time in a row.

With their latest success, 14 teams have now been confirmed for the expanded tournament lineup. Two additional European teams still have an opportunity to secure their participation, with their fate hinging on the upcoming match between Portugal and Germany.

The 2027 Rugby World Cup introduces a revamped format, expanding the competition from 20 to 24 teams and organizing them into six first-round groups of four. This change aims to enhance the global reach and excitement of the tournament.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Jemimah Rodrigues Eyes WPL Triumph: Can DC Break the Final Hitch?

Jemimah Rodrigues Eyes WPL Triumph: Can DC Break the Final Hitch?

 India
2
Australia Masters Gear Up for IML 2025 Showdown

Australia Masters Gear Up for IML 2025 Showdown

 India
3
BJP's Resounding Victory in Delhi: Modi's Leadership Endorsed

BJP's Resounding Victory in Delhi: Modi's Leadership Endorsed

 India
4
Empowering Women: Odisha's Subhadra Yojana Disburses 4th Phase of Benefits

Empowering Women: Odisha's Subhadra Yojana Disburses 4th Phase of Benefits

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data Transparency and Bond Returns: A Win-Win for Investors and Borrowers

Blue Economy’s New Ally: How Insurance Can Safeguard Oceans and Livelihoods

AI and Satellites Transform Poverty Mapping for Smarter Economic Interventions

Uncertainty in the Global Economy: Risks, Policy Challenges, and Future Strategies

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025