Georgia and Spain Set to Compete in 2027 Rugby World Cup

Georgia and Spain have achieved a significant milestone in European rugby by becoming the first teams to clinch spots in the 2027 Rugby World Cup in Australia. Spain makes a notable return after being absent since 1999, while Georgia continues its impressive streak, securing qualification for the seventh time in a row.

With their latest success, 14 teams have now been confirmed for the expanded tournament lineup. Two additional European teams still have an opportunity to secure their participation, with their fate hinging on the upcoming match between Portugal and Germany.

The 2027 Rugby World Cup introduces a revamped format, expanding the competition from 20 to 24 teams and organizing them into six first-round groups of four. This change aims to enhance the global reach and excitement of the tournament.

