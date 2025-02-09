Left Menu

Carlos Alcaraz Triumphs at Rotterdam Open: A Historic Win

Carlos Alcaraz captures his first indoor title at the Rotterdam Open, defeating Alex de Minaur in a thrilling final. This marks his 17th ATP career win and makes him the youngest player to secure titles on clay, grass, hard, and indoor hard courts. Alcaraz's debut victory in Rotterdam adds to his growing legacy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-02-2025 22:58 IST | Created: 09-02-2025 22:58 IST
Carlos Alcaraz, the world number three, clinched his first indoor title by defeating Australian third seed Alex de Minaur with a 6-4, 3-6, 6-2 scoreline at the Rotterdam Open final on Sunday.

The four-time Grand Slam champion, who started the 2025 season with a defeat by Novak Djokovic at the Australian Open quarter-finals, secured his 17th ATP Tour career title, marking his debut indoor victory. Alcaraz, suffering from a cold throughout the week, donned a nasal strip and showcased remarkable resilience to claim his first title since Beijing in October. Remarkably, he set a record by becoming the youngest player to win titles across all court surfaces.

In a compelling Rotterdam performance, he broke De Minaur in the third game, lost his serve to level at 4-4, but regained momentum to win the first set. Despite De Minaur's aggressive start in the second set, Alcaraz dominated the decider, breaking for a 4-2 lead, and sealed the title on his debut appearance in Rotterdam. Expressing gratitude to his team and supporters, Alcaraz said, 'I love you guys, and thank you for everything you're doing for me.' At 21, Alcaraz is the first Spaniard to win in Rotterdam, a feat unachieved by his compatriots Juan Carlos Ferrero and Rafael Nadal in their finals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

