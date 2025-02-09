Carlos Alcaraz Triumphs at Rotterdam Open: A Historic Win

Carlos Alcaraz, the world number three, clinched his first indoor title by defeating Australian third seed Alex de Minaur with a 6-4, 3-6, 6-2 scoreline at the Rotterdam Open final on Sunday.

The four-time Grand Slam champion, who started the 2025 season with a defeat by Novak Djokovic at the Australian Open quarter-finals, secured his 17th ATP Tour career title, marking his debut indoor victory. Alcaraz, suffering from a cold throughout the week, donned a nasal strip and showcased remarkable resilience to claim his first title since Beijing in October. Remarkably, he set a record by becoming the youngest player to win titles across all court surfaces.

In a compelling Rotterdam performance, he broke De Minaur in the third game, lost his serve to level at 4-4, but regained momentum to win the first set. Despite De Minaur's aggressive start in the second set, Alcaraz dominated the decider, breaking for a 4-2 lead, and sealed the title on his debut appearance in Rotterdam. Expressing gratitude to his team and supporters, Alcaraz said, 'I love you guys, and thank you for everything you're doing for me.' At 21, Alcaraz is the first Spaniard to win in Rotterdam, a feat unachieved by his compatriots Juan Carlos Ferrero and Rafael Nadal in their finals.

(With inputs from agencies.)