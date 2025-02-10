Ireland's Triumph: Unbeaten Path to Grand Slam Glory

Ireland's forwards orchestrated a commanding 32-18 victory over Scotland in the Six Nations on Sunday, continuing their unbeaten journey towards a potential Grand Slam, according to coach Simon Easterby.

The match highlighted the stellar contributions of flyhalf Simon Prendergast, who amassed 12 points with his kicks, and Ireland's impeccable set-pieces that disrupted Scotland's rhythm.

"The forward pack was excellent in both attack and defense, laying a solid foundation for us," Easterby stated. Despite a slow tournament start against England, Ireland quickly scored at Murrayfield and utilized strategic plays to thwart Scotland effectively.

