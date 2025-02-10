Left Menu

Eagles Soar with First-Half Super Bowl Domination in New Orleans

The Philadelphia Eagles took a commanding 24-0 lead against the Kansas City Chiefs during the first half of the Super Bowl in New Orleans. Touchdowns from Jalen Hurts, A.J. Brown, and Cooper DeJean's pick-six contributed to the score. High-profile figures, including President Donald Trump and Taylor Swift, were in attendance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-02-2025 07:02 IST | Created: 10-02-2025 07:02 IST
Eagles Soar with First-Half Super Bowl Domination in New Orleans

On Sunday, the Philadelphia Eagles displayed dominance in the first half of the Super Bowl in New Orleans, securing a 24-0 lead against the Kansas City Chiefs. This commanding position was fortified by touchdowns from Jalen Hurts, A.J. Brown, and a significant pick-six by rookie cornerback Cooper DeJean.

Adding to the spectacle, notable attendees including U.S. President Donald Trump and pop icon Taylor Swift were present in the crowd. The Eagles, showcasing their unique 'brotherly shove' tactic, set the game's pace early, with kicker Jake Elliott further extending the lead with a 48-yard field goal.

Patrick Mahomes, the Chiefs' quarterback, faced challenges with two interceptions and three sacks. Meanwhile, pregame security was heightened due to recent safety concerns, with multiple celebrities and a crowd eager for an enthralling game at the Superdome.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Five Thai Hostages Return Home After Year-long Captivity in Gaza

Five Thai Hostages Return Home After Year-long Captivity in Gaza

 Thailand
2
Chatbots' Apology Strategies: Concrete vs. Abstract

Chatbots' Apology Strategies: Concrete vs. Abstract

 India
3
Operation Devil Hunt: Bangladesh's Crackdown on Chaos

Operation Devil Hunt: Bangladesh's Crackdown on Chaos

 Global
4
Trump Questions Future of USAID, State Department to Oversee Funding

Trump Questions Future of USAID, State Department to Oversee Funding

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data Transparency and Bond Returns: A Win-Win for Investors and Borrowers

Blue Economy’s New Ally: How Insurance Can Safeguard Oceans and Livelihoods

AI and Satellites Transform Poverty Mapping for Smarter Economic Interventions

Uncertainty in the Global Economy: Risks, Policy Challenges, and Future Strategies

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025