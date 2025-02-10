Eagles Soar with First-Half Super Bowl Domination in New Orleans
The Philadelphia Eagles took a commanding 24-0 lead against the Kansas City Chiefs during the first half of the Super Bowl in New Orleans. Touchdowns from Jalen Hurts, A.J. Brown, and Cooper DeJean's pick-six contributed to the score. High-profile figures, including President Donald Trump and Taylor Swift, were in attendance.
On Sunday, the Philadelphia Eagles displayed dominance in the first half of the Super Bowl in New Orleans, securing a 24-0 lead against the Kansas City Chiefs. This commanding position was fortified by touchdowns from Jalen Hurts, A.J. Brown, and a significant pick-six by rookie cornerback Cooper DeJean.
Adding to the spectacle, notable attendees including U.S. President Donald Trump and pop icon Taylor Swift were present in the crowd. The Eagles, showcasing their unique 'brotherly shove' tactic, set the game's pace early, with kicker Jake Elliott further extending the lead with a 48-yard field goal.
Patrick Mahomes, the Chiefs' quarterback, faced challenges with two interceptions and three sacks. Meanwhile, pregame security was heightened due to recent safety concerns, with multiple celebrities and a crowd eager for an enthralling game at the Superdome.
(With inputs from agencies.)
