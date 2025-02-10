Left Menu

Eagles Soar to Victory: A Story of Redemption at the Super Bowl

The Philadelphia Eagles crushed the Kansas City Chiefs 40-22 in Sunday's Super Bowl in New Orleans, exacting revenge for their loss two years ago. Led by quarterback Jalen Hurts, the Eagles' strong defensive and offensive game paved the way to their second Super Bowl title.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-02-2025 10:39 IST | Created: 10-02-2025 10:14 IST
Eagles Soar to Victory: A Story of Redemption at the Super Bowl
Former US President Donald Trump (Screengrab from Fox former host Tucker Carlson's tweet) Image Credit: ANI

The Philadelphia Eagles delivered a stunning 40-22 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs in Sunday's Super Bowl held in New Orleans, thwarting the Chiefs' quest for a third consecutive title. The Eagles' formidable defensive performance led to six sacks against Chiefs' quarterback Patrick Mahomes, including a critical strip sack in the final ten minutes.

Jalen Hurts, the Eagles' dynamic quarterback, orchestrated a relentless offensive attack, amassing three touchdowns and earning Super Bowl MVP honors. His only lapse was a minor interception in the first half. Eagles' head coach Nick Sirianni credited the team's collective effort and unity for the win, marking the team's second Super Bowl triumph since 2018.

Celebrating their vindication from the previous encounter two years ago, the Eagles showcased remarkable teamwork. Notable attendees at the Superdome included U.S. President Donald Trump and pop icon Taylor Swift. The match marked a historical event as the first Super Bowl attended by a sitting president.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Operation Devil Hunt: Bangladesh's Crackdown on Chaos

Operation Devil Hunt: Bangladesh's Crackdown on Chaos

 Global
2
Trump Questions Future of USAID, State Department to Oversee Funding

Trump Questions Future of USAID, State Department to Oversee Funding

 United States
3
Robotic Dogs Take Center Stage at Aero India 2025

Robotic Dogs Take Center Stage at Aero India 2025

 India
4
Weather Bureau Highlights La Nina Tendencies Amidst Uncertain Patterns

Weather Bureau Highlights La Nina Tendencies Amidst Uncertain Patterns

 Japan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New AI framework enhances accuracy and interpretability in travel demand prediction

Fixing the GenAI feedback loop: Researchers propose selective response strategy

Scaling AI for the real world: Enhancing efficiency, adaptability, and inclusivity

Beyond the hype: Measuring generative AI’s societal impact through agency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025