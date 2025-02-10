Left Menu

Rohit Sharma's Century Shines in India's Triumph Over England

Indian captain Rohit Sharma scored a stunning century against England in Cuttack, overtaking Rahul Dravid to enter the top 10 ODI run-getters. His innings of 119 runs from 90 balls, helped India secure a four-wicket victory. Sharma's performance cements his legacy among cricketing greats.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-02-2025 10:24 IST | Created: 10-02-2025 10:24 IST
Rohit Sharma. (Photo- BCCI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Indian captain Rohit Sharma marked his comeback with an electrifying century against England in the second ODI at Cuttack, propelling him past Rahul Dravid into the ranks of the top 10 highest ODI run-scorers. Sharma's formidable 119 off 90 balls, adorned with 12 fours and seven sixes, captivated fans who had long awaited his return to peak form.

In his 267 ODIs, Sharma boasts 10,987 runs with a commendable average of 49.26, including 32 centuries and 57 fifties. His recent feat also surpassed Sachin Tendulkar, placing him as India's second-highest run-scorer in international matches as an opener, trailing behind Virender Sehwag.

Sharma's boundary-laden innings included seven towering sixes, moving him past Chris Gayle's ODI sixes record, positioning Rohit second only to Shahid Afridi. The scintillating performance was pivotal in India's chase of England's 304, where impactful contributions also came from Shubman Gill and Axar Patel, sealing a four-wicket victory.

(With inputs from agencies.)

