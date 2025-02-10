Fakhar Zaman's Remarkable Rise: A Look Back at 2017 Champions Trophy Glory

Fakhar Zaman, the Pakistani cricket sensation, shared insights into his pivotal role during the memorable 2017 ICC Champions Trophy final against India. As Pakistan gears up for the 2025 edition, Zaman recalls overcoming obstacles to deliver a century that led his team to a historic triumph.

On the eve of the 2017 final, Zaman faced self-doubt and poor health, confessing to then-coach Mickey Arthur that he was unfit for the match. But Arthur insisted, suggesting even a first-ball duck was worth the risk, thus pushing Zaman to take the field.

The match took a dramatic turn when Zaman, initially caught off a no-ball from Jasprit Bumrah, was granted a second chance. Leveraging this opportunity, he scored an awe-inspiring 114 runs, helping Pakistan secure victory by 180 runs and earning Player of the Match honors. His story serves as an inspiring prelude to his participation in the 2025 tournament.

(With inputs from agencies.)