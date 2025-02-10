Bengaluru FC Returns to Winning Path with Commanding Victory

Bengaluru FC head coach Gerard Zaragoza expressed his delight as the Blues returned to form with a dominant win against Jamshedpur FC in the Indian Super League at Bengaluru's Sree Kanteerava Stadium. Despite early obstacles, including a saved penalty by Albino Gomes and Pratik Chaudhari's goal-line clearance, Edgar Mendez's precise strike broke the deadlock just before half-time.

Alberto Noguera extended Bengaluru's lead with a remarkable free-kick from over 40 yards, marking the second-longest such goal in league history. Noguera later capitalized on a steal from Lazar Cirkovic to score again in the 82nd minute, sealing the victory and halting the Blues' six-match winless streak. Zaragoza commended his squad's resilience and outstanding performance, crucial for earning three points at home.

Zaragoza reflected on the six previous games, acknowledging the challenges faced while emphasizing the team's deserved success. He praised the defensive changes that helped the team achieve a clean sheet, with Lalthuammawia Ralte's inclusion after a long absence. While quizzed about Gurpreet Singh Sandhu's exclusion, Zaragoza expressed satisfaction with both goalkeepers, emphasizing Sandhu's need for rest and Ralte's strong performance.

