Rohit Sharma: A Masterclass in ODI Batting

Rohit Sharma's century demonstrates his ability to overcome pressure and exemplifies modern ODI batting. England captain Jos Buttler admires Sharma’s adaptability and views his performance as evidence of successful aggressive play. Despite England's defeat, Buttler sees positives in their approach and values the learning opportunities from the match.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Cuttack | Updated: 10-02-2025 10:47 IST | Created: 10-02-2025 10:47 IST
Rohit Sharma
  • Country:
  • India

In a showcase of his class and resilience, Rohit Sharma returned to form for India, notching his first century in 16 months during an ODI match that sealed a series win. The 37-year-old's impressive 119 off 90 balls silenced critics and demonstrated his dynamic approach to the format.

England captain Jos Buttler, reflecting on the match, highlighted the importance of learning from elite players like Sharma. Buttler emphasized that Sharma's performance is a reminder that even top players feel pressure, urging others to be gentler on themselves.

Despite England's loss, Buttler took heart in the positives, citing their strong start and learning opportunities. He praised Joe Root's consistent contribution, showing faith in England's ongoing development and the lessons such experiences provide.

(With inputs from agencies.)

