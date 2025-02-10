Adana Demirspor Chairman Resigns Amid Referee Controversy

Adana Demirspor chairman Bedirhan Durak announced his resignation on Monday, a day after the team's dramatic exit from a Super Lig match against Galatasaray. The controversial walk-off was in response to what the club perceived as unfair officiating, sparking a wave of criticism towards Turkey's football authorities.

The incident occurred 30 minutes into the game when a penalty was awarded to Galatasaray, who were leading due to Alvaro Morata's 12th-minute spot kick. Citing concern for his club and personal well-being, Durak stepped down amid the escalating controversy.

Adana Demirspor's decision to leave the pitch has opened a dialogue about the standards of refereeing in Turkish football, with questions raised over the referees committee's actions. Galatasaray's coach acknowledged the potential error in the penalty call, adding further fuel to the debate.

(With inputs from agencies.)