Azharuddin Lauds Rohit Sharma's Comeback as India Eyes Champions Trophy Success

Mohammed Azharuddin, the former Indian cricket captain, expressed his excitement over Rohit Sharma's return to form during the second ODI against England. Sharma's explosive century at Cuttack broke a streak of disappointing scores and solidified India's series victory.

In an interview with ANI, Azharuddin noted his satisfaction with Rohit's performance. "I'm thrilled to see him back in form," he said, stressing the importance of Rohit's consistency in the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy. Rohit's recent performances in ODIs have been impressive, boasting 1,533 runs in 32 matches with a commanding strike rate.

The ninth ICC Men's Champions Trophy is set between February 19 and March 9 in Pakistan and the UAE. Apart from India, the tournament features teams like Pakistan, New Zealand, and Australia. The much-anticipated India vs. Pakistan match is scheduled for February 23 in Dubai.

(With inputs from agencies.)