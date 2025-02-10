Left Menu

Ireland Triumphs Over Zimbabwe in Thrilling Test Finish

Ireland secured a 63-run victory over Zimbabwe in a one-off test at Bulawayo, wrapping up the game with an impressive bowling performance by Matthew Humphreys, who took 6-57. Zimbabwe's chase for 292 fizzled as Wessly Madhevere, their last significant hope, was bowled out, leading to their defeat.

In a dramatic conclusion to their one-off test in Bulawayo, Ireland secured a 63-run victory over Zimbabwe. The match concluded on the final morning, with Ireland needing just 18 overs to dismiss the hosts. Matthew Humphreys stood out, claiming a remarkable 6-57, effectively sealing the game.

Zimbabwe, resuming on 183-7, aimed to reach a challenging target of 292. Their fading hopes were pinned on Wessly Madhevere, who began the day unbeaten at 61. However, his resistance was broken by the second new ball, which saw Humphreys bowl him out for 84.

With this victory, Ireland looks ahead to a three-match one-day international series against Zimbabwe, starting this Friday in Harare. The teams are set to battle in a fresh format, carrying forward the competitive spirit of the test match. (Reporting by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Ed Osmond)

(With inputs from agencies.)

