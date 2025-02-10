Mikaela Shiffrin's Unexpected Comeback with Breezy Johnson at Alpine Championships

In a surprising turn of events, American ski icon Mikaela Shiffrin will team up with newly crowned downhill champion Breezy Johnson for the women's team combined event at the Alpine world championships in Austria. This decision follows Shiffrin's withdrawal from the giant slalom due to ongoing mental health challenges.

Shiffrin, a holder of 14 world championship medals, revealed her struggles on Instagram, noting her preparation struggles after a crash left her with a serious abdominal injury. "I'm not there. Right now, I feel quite far away," she shared, highlighting her mental obstacles in preparation for the races.

After stepping back from the combined event, Shiffrin's change of heart brings her alongside Johnson, her longtime friend and competitor. Meanwhile, veteran Lindsey Vonn, after a five-year hiatus, will partner with AJ Hurt. The team combined event is set for Tuesday, followed by the slalom on Saturday.

(With inputs from agencies.)